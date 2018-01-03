From Bill to Collection Calls How Medical Debt Piles Up - NBC 10 Philadelphia
FIRST ALERT: 
High Winds, Heavy Rain, Snow Coming
logo_philly_2x

    From Bill to Collection Calls How Medical Debt Piles Up

    Medical debt can quickly pile up sending people into a financial tailspin. NBC10 investigative reporter George Spencer explains how a medical bill goes from your mailbox to a series of debt collectors. You can help erase medical debt in your community. <a href="https://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/news/local/NBC10-Responds-Erasing-Medical-Debt-474891783.html" target="_blank">Tap here to find out how</a>. (Published 2 hours ago) Medical debt can quickly pile up sending people into a financial tailspin. NBC10 investigative reporter George Spencer explains how a medical bill... See More
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices