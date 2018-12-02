February Warm Up In Store This Week

NBC10 First Alert Weather Meteorologist Bill Henley is tracking weather that sure doesn't feel like February. Over the next week, we will have mild temperatures ranging from the 40s to low 60s! We'll also see some rain in the forecast, but the temps will remain too high for snow. (Published 33 minutes ago)

NBC10 First Alert Weather Meteorologist Bill Henley is tracking weather that sure doesn't feel like February. Over the next week, we will have mild... See More