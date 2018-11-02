Eagles Players and Fans Continue to Celebrate Super Bowl Win

Eagles players and fans continue to celebrate the team's incredible Super Bowl win. NBC10's Aundrea Cline-Thomas speaks with running back Corey Clement who signed autographs for fans during an event Saturday. Defensive Tackle Beau Allen also met with fans at a different event. (Published Sunday, Feb 11, 2018)

Eagles players and fans continue to celebrate the team's incredible Super Bowl win. NBC10's Aundrea Cline-Thomas speaks with running back Corey Clement... See More