They waited hours in the cold to see the world champion Philadelphia Eagles. And the moment they rolled by, a set of SEPTA buses parked right in front of them. Now, the city is apologizing. NBC10's Brandon Hudson reports. (Published Friday, Feb 9, 2018)

