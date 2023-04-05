5-Year-Old Shot Themself in Strawberry Mansion Home

A 5-year-old shot themself in the leg late Wednesday morning in North Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

The child got ahold of a gun inside a manila envelope in a bedroom that belonged to the mother. The mother had a license to carry.

At the time the mother was home as well as a grandmother, and three other children.

The toddler was transported to the hospital and placed in stable condition.

A heavy police presence could be seen outside of a home by SKYFORCE10.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.