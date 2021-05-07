What to Know In Philadelphia, more people can eat indoors at Philadelphia restaurants starting Friday. Indoor catered events are also allowed again.

Bar service and buffets are allowed again in New Jersey.

The relaxed restrictions come as more people get COVID vaccines.

You can now get served a drink and eat all you want while serving yourself food, again, in New Jersey. And over the Delaware River in Philadelphia more people can now eat indoors at restaurants and weddings are back.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Starting this weekend, you can walk up to the bar to order a drink and grab your own food from a casino buffet again, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced earlier this week while relaxing COVID-19 restrictions.

In Philadelphia as more people are vaccinated against the coronavirus, the city is easing restrictions on indoor dining and permitting indoor catered events, like weddings, with capacity limits.

Here is a breakdown by state of what is now allowed as of Friday, May 7:

Eased COVID Restrictions in New Jersey

People can begin to saddle up to bars again. It will be up to restaurant and bar owners to prevent people from congregating at the bar and to adhere to the 6-feet distance rule or put up petitions between parties.

The restriction on buffets and other self-service food at restaurants will be lifted. Indoor dining rules will remain in place for masking when not eating or drinking at your table.

The effective date for the increase of capacity at outdoor events to 500 people and the increase of indoor capacities for weddings, proms and other events up to 50% capacity to 250 people. Dance floors can be open for weddings this weekend.

Eased COVID Restrictions in Philadelphia

NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal has a breakdown of expanded indoor dining in Philadelphia. Indoor catered events are also allowed again as of Friday. Here is what to know about new COVID-19 rules.

Indoor dining capacity in Philadelphia restaurants expand to 50% for all eateries and 75% for those businesses that meet "enhanced ventilation standards."

Indoor table sizes can expand from four to six people. And, those people don't need to be from the same household. Restaurants must still place tables 6 feet apart.

Outdoors, up to 10 people can sit at the same table.

The city is allowing for indoor catered social events such as weddings. Indoor catered social events -- including alcohol service and dancing -- can have up to 75 people (including staff) or 25% capacity. If cases continue to fall, the cap will go up to 150 people as of May 21.

Masking rules remain in effect when people are not eating.

Today in Philadelphia:

- Outdoor dining allows tables of 10

- Indoor dining allows tables of 6

- Indoor weddings and catered events are back

- 545,470 fully vaccinated residents

- Still no date on 100% re-open for the city pic.twitter.com/rDjObI4T1q — Randy Gyllenhaal (@RandyGyllenhaal) May 7, 2021

Both New Jersey and Philadelphia plan to further loosen restrictions should COVID cases and spread continue to fall.