Not So Fast: Borgata's Bobby Flay Steakhouse Not Closing Until Fall

You can now enjoy a meal at Bobby Flay Steak in Atlantic City's Borgata casino throughout the summer

By The Associated Press

  • Not so fast. A celebrity restaurant at Atlantic City’s Borgata casino will remain open through the end of summer.
  • Bobby Flay Steak had been scheduled to close on June 30. But the casino and the restaurant’s parent company, Bold Food, decided to extend its operations through the end of the summer.
  • The eatery is closing due to a change in both sides’ business plans, but both sides decided to take advantage of higher customer demand during the summer. The exact closing date has not yet been determined.

A celebrity restaurant at Atlantic City's Borgata casino will remain open through the end of summer, both parties said Tuesday.

Bobby Flay Steak had been scheduled to close on June 30.

But the casino and the restaurant's parent company, Bold Food, decided to extend its operations through the end of the summer.

No reason for the closing was given other than being “part of the companies’ evolving business strategies.”

The parties “established an agreement to collaborate through the summer period as a result of the city’s regular business volume increase over the summer period," according to a joint statement.

After the closure, whose exact date has not been released, the space will reopen as a temporary restaurant outlet that will become a permanent facility, owned and operated by Borgata and its parent company MGM Resorts International.

