Federal Judge Clears AT&T's Bid for Time Warner
Federal Judge Clears AT&T's Bid for Time Warner

President Donald Trump has called the merger "not good for the country"

Published at 9:20 AM EDT on Jun 12, 2018 | Updated 10 minutes ago

    CX Matiash/AP, File
    This May 6, 2012, file photo, shows an AT&T sign at a store in New York.

    What to Know

    • The merger between AT&T and Time Warner has enormous implications for the average consumer

    • Approval of the merger would open the door to other billion dollar deals with companies like Disney, CBS and Verizon

    • AT&T says the move is necessary to compete with companies such as Amazon and Google

    A federal judge said Tuesday that AT&T's $85.4 billion purchase of Time Warner is legal, clearing the path for a deal that gives the pay-TV provider ownership of cable channels such as HBO and CNN as well as film studio Warner Bros.

    The judge did not impose conditions on the merger's approval.

