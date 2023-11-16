Taylor Swift

Philly radio station “punts” Taylor Swift songs off their playlist ahead of Eagles-Chiefs game

Q102 plans to put a pause on all Taylor Swift music on Friday

By Cherise Lynch

Attention Swifties, there may be some "Bad Blood".

Q102, a popular Philadelphia radio station announced that ahead of the Eagles-Chiefs game Monday night they are taking Taylor Swift's music off their weekend playlist.

“The Eagle/ Chiefs Game is Monday night, and we need the Birds to focus," Q102 air personality and Program Director Buster Satterfield said in a news release. "Q102 Loves Taylor Swift as much as the rest of the world but this weekend, the only Swift and Kelce we recognize play for the Birds.”

"....Ready for it?" On Friday at 5 p.m., the station is planning on playing their final Swift song.

This comes after Swift, a self-proclaimed Eagles fan has been very supportive of the Kansas City Chiefs since the hard launch of her relationship with tight end Travis Kelce.

But don't worry Swifties, Q102 will bring back the pop stars' music on Tuesday.

