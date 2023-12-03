Taylor Swift arrives at Chiefs-Packers game in Green Bay

Taylor Swift has officially arrived in Wisconsin to cheer on her beau, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The “Karma” singer showed up to the “Sunday Night Football” matchup between the Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 3, walking into Lambeau Field with a small posse that included Brittany Mahomes.

The official X page for “Sunday Night Football” shared a video of Swift walking in donning a bright red coat over an all black outfit and hair tied back into a low bun.

Taylor Swift has arrived in Green Bay! #ChiefsKingdom



Via @lmhelmbrecht pic.twitter.com/ydoLHYD1pR — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 4, 2023

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

“Taylor Swift has arrived in Green Bay!” the page tweeted with the hashtag #ChiefsKingdom.

During “Football Night in America” on NBC, Swift was seen in the box with her phone out filming the field before the big game. The crowd was also clearly excited for her to be there, with one sign reading, “Go Taylor’s boyfriend!”

Others were sporting red Chiefs jerseys that had “Taylor’s boyfriend” written along the back.

Swift has attended four games so far this year to cheer on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Prior to Sunday, the last game Swift attended was Oct. 22 when the Chiefs hosted the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Grammy winner is currently on a break from her record-breaking "Eras Tour," so Swift is likely available to attend the Chiefs-Packers game. She recently appeared in London on the red carpet of Beyoncé's "Renaissance" film premiere Nov. 30.

But, of the four Chiefs games she's attended so far, only one has been an away game. Swift attended the Chiefs-Jets matchup with her close friends Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and more in New Jersey, a hop and a skip away from her home in New York.

Taylor Swift is showing Beyoncé some love in London! The "Midnight Rain" songstress supported her fellow music icon at the London premiere of her "Renaissance" film on Thursday, and fans captured video of her stepping out on the carpet.

The Packers are used to having a superstar in the building. Safety Jonathan Owens is married to Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. She has also been spotted at Sunday's game, but has not been seen with Swift.

Swift's previous attendance at games correlated to a better performance from Kelce, the Associated Press reported in October. In the four games Swift attended, Kelce averaged 108 yards receiving, a significant increase from the games she missed.

“Taylor can stay around as long as she want," Chiefs coach Andy Reid joked Oct. 22.

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: