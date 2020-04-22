People Magazine

People Makes History With Hawn, Hudson on Anniversary Cover

Goldie Hawn, her daughter Kate Hudson and granddaughter Rani Rose Fujikawa will appear on the cover of the issue

GGoldie Hawn, Kate Hudson

Three generations will grace the cover of People magazine’s 30th anniversary “Beauty Issue.”

Goldie Hawn, her daughter Kate Hudson and granddaughter Rani Rose Fujikawa will appear on the cover of the issue, which will be released Friday. It’s the first time three generations will be the cover feature in the 30-year history of the “Beauty Issue.”

The cover story touches on several topics, including Hawn and Hudson’s style choices to parenting.

Entertainment News

warner bros 1 hour ago

Warner Bros. Sends ‘Scoob!’ Straight to On-Demand

Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon 7 hours ago

‘Tonight’: Pierce Brosnan Saved Halle Berry From Choking During Love Scene

Hawn and Hudson talked about their family’s unbreakable bond, even during the lock down prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Hawn, 74, said she has been getting through the crisis with her partner of 37 years, Kurt Russell with “meditation, nurturing, loving kindness for all in my heart and staying safe inside.”

Hudson, 41, has been home with musician Danny Fujikawa, Rani Rose and her sons Ryder and Bing, who are from previous relationships. She said watching her mother's relationship with Russell, 69, inspires her.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

People MagazineKate HudsonGoldie Hawn
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us