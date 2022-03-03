Kanye ‘Ye' West Receives Backlash for Alarming New Music Video

Kanye "Ye" West is not giving Pete Davidson any mercy. Just hours after a judge declared Kim Kardashian legally single on March 2, the "Can't Tell Me Nothing" rapper, 44, released animated visuals to the song, "Eazy," which featured a clay figure that resembles Kardashian's boyfriend Davidson, 28, being kidnapped, tied up and buried alive.

In the video, West pours liquor over the Davidson lookalike's head as he is buried in the dirt and plants seeds on him, which sprout into roses. As the "Donda" rapper stands in the field of roses, the lyrics, "God saved me from that crash just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a--" are played in the background. West then clips the flowers and places them onto a flatbed truck -- seemingly referencing the truckload of roses he sent his estranged wife on Valentine's Day.

At the end of the video, the words, "EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER / EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO / JK HE'S FINE," appeared on the screen.

The "Eazy" video caused social media users to go into a frenzy. One person tweeted, "it breaks my heart to think of pete rn bc like nick cannon said days ago, pete davidson is such a delicate and loving person. what kanye's doing is so disgusting and immature," while another wrote that Kardashian "is being publicly stalked and harassed by Kanye." Though a lot of people had an issue with Ye's new visuals for "Eazy," there were several people who didn't see a problem with the video.

One person tweeted, "People losing their minds over a music video are the same people who say 'Pete's SNL monologue on Kanye was just comedy and not that big of a deal,'" while another wrote, "People are mad at Kanye West for making art because it's 2022. No art can be made unless it's pre-approved by the Thought Council."

