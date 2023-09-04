Joe Jonas wears wedding ring amid Sophie Turner divorce rumors

It might still be too early to call S.O.S.

Joe Jonas recently shared a snap from his Labor Day weekend festivities, and one particular detail caught fans' attention. As rumors spread that he and his wife of four years Sophie Turner might be headed towards divorce, the Jonas Brothers member prominently sported his wedding ring on his left hand.

"Happy Labor Day weekend everyone," Jonas captioned his Sept. 3 post. "This tour has be incredible so far! Having a little family time in the Texas sunset tonight before a big Austin show tomorrow."

As the picture showed, that family time included hanging out with brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas by a fire pit at sunset. And while Turner was not featured in the snap, Joe Jonas' wedding ring was fully on display.

Rumors began swirling about the couple—who share daughter Willa, 3, and a second daughter, 13 months, whose name has yet to be revealed—after multiple outlets reported that Joe Jonas had retained a divorce lawyer.

E! News has reached out to reps for both Joe Jonas and Turner but has not heard back. At this time, neither the musician nor the actress have specifically commented on the rumors, and nothing has been confirmed at this time.

Not only did Joe Jonas wear his ring in his Instagram post, but social media users also spotted him sporting his band during the Jonas Brothers' show in Austin, TX. The trio has been traveling the country for their "The Tour" shows, in which they perform their five albums in one night.

Turner attended one of the tour stops just a few weeks ago, supporting Joe Jonas while he and his brothers performed at Yankee Stadium. The "Game of Thrones" star shared a carousel of images from the evening, including one in which she and Joe Jonas could be seen walking hand in hand, with her captioning her Aug. 14 post, "long long New York nights."

The following day, Turner also posted an Instagram Stories tribute to Joe Jonas for his birthday in which the pair were seen wearing matching, green striped pajamas and she wrote, "Happy birthday handsome."

Sophie Turner is twinning with her hubby Joe Jonas in honor of his birthday.