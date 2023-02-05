Grammys Red Carpet 2023: See What Celebs Wore

It's music's biggest night of the year, and the stars are out on the red carpet in Los Angeles. See some of the stunning looks below:

10 photos
1/10
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Cardi B attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.
2/10
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.
3/10
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Heidi Klum attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles.
4/10
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Kelsea Ballerini attends the 65th Grammy Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.
5/10
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Harry Styles attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.
6/10
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Anitta attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.
7/10
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Miguel attends the 65th Grammy Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.
8/10
9/10
10/10
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/ Getty images
Doja Cat attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.

This article tagged under:

Grammy AwardsMusic & Musicians

More Photo Galleries

See Photos of Stunning Sea Smoke Caused By Extreme Cold in New England
See Photos of Stunning Sea Smoke Caused By Extreme Cold in New England
Every Super Bowl Ring Ever Made
Every Super Bowl Ring Ever Made
Photos: Protesters Rally Against Tyre Nichol's Death Nationwide
Photos: Protesters Rally Against Tyre Nichol's Death Nationwide
11 Killed at Lunar New Year Shooting in Monterey Park: Photos
11 Killed at Lunar New Year Shooting in Monterey Park: Photos
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us