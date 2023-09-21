celebrity deaths

‘Euphoria' star Angus Cloud died of accidental overdose, coroner says

The breakout "Euphoria" star died of a lethal mix of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and benzodiazepines.

By Doha Madani | NBC News

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

"Euphoria" actor Angus Cloud died of an accidental overdose from a lethal combination of drugs, the Alameda County Coroners office said Thursday.

Cloud, 25, died of a lethal mix of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and benzodiazepines, the coroner's office confirmed in a phone call with NBC News. The breakout television star died at his family’s home in Oakland, California, in July.

Prior to this death, Cloud's family said the young actor was struggling with the grief of losing his father. The family's initial statement following his death referenced Cloud's ongoing mental health issues.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This article tagged under:

celebrity deathsoverdose
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us