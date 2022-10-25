‘Doctor Who' Is Coming to Disney+ Next Year

Disney+ will soon add all of space and time to its library, with long-running British sci-fi favorite "Doctor Who" landing on the platform in 2023.

The announcement came early Tuesday morning when Ncuti Gatwa, the next actor to play the title character, appeared on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on ABC.

A post on the official "Doctor Who" Twitter account also shared the news.

A new logo for a new era! Doctor Who returns in 2023 on the @BBC in the UK and @DisneyPlus in the rest of the world 🔷✨



Read more here ➡️ https://t.co/X7Z4Lfzr6J pic.twitter.com/FlGCp6GA5a — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 25, 2022

"Doctor Who returns in 2023 on the @BBC in the UK and @DisneyPlus in the rest of the world," the tweet read in part.

Going forward, the show will air live on the British Broadcasting Corporation -- the network where the show got its start in 1963 -- in the United Kingdom and Ireland. In all other countries, "Doctor Who" will find its "exclusive home" on Disney+, according to a press release on the BBC's website.

"The new episodes will premiere on the BBC and Disney+ beginning in late 2023 for fans all over the world. The show will be produced in Wales by Bad Wolf with BBC Studios Productions," the release said.

The same tweet on the official "Doctor Who" Twitter account also announced a new logo for the show, in preparation for "a new era."

That era is heralded by the arrival of newcomers like Gatwa, best known for his role as Eric Effiong in Netflix's "Sex Education." He's set to take over the role of "Doctor Who"'s main character from from actor Jodie Whittaker, who began playing the Doctor in October of 2018.

It's also heralded by the return of some familiar faces beloved by fans.

Russell T. Davies, who rebooted the show in 2005 after a long hiatus, announced his return as head writer and showrunner earlier this year. He officially takes over in 2023 with the new episodes.

"I love this show, and this is the best of both worlds – with the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together we can launch the TARDIS all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the BBC in the UK," he said in the release.

Also returning, to the excitement and confusion of many fans, are fan-favorite actors David Tennant, who played the 10th incarnation of the Doctor, and Catherine Tate, who played companion character Donna Noble.

With an average viewing audience between three and five million people according to Radio Times, even in its lower-rated years, the arrival of "Doctor Who" is likely to bring a number of new viewers to the Disney streaming platform.

But excited fans have a while to wait -- the new episodes will air in November of 2023.