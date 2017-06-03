Six civilians were killed and dozens more were injured before three attackers were killed by police in London.

Leaders around the world were quick to condemn the terror attacks that left six people dead and dozens injured Saturday night in the heart of London. Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull called for "resolute solidarity" with Britain in the face of the "shocking" attacks.

Social media quickly filled with reactions from celebrities, politicians and public figures.

European Union President Jean-Claude Juncker said he was monitoring the situation "with horror" and sent condolences to victims and their families. French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that "France is more than ever at the side of the United Kingdom."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel released a statement that said, "We are united beyond all borders in horror and sorrow, but also in determination." She also reaffirmed her support for Britain and fighting "every form of terrorism."



British police called the attacks at the London Bridge and the Borough Market "terrorist incidents." Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said that while they believe all the attackers were killed, the investigation continues.

This is this third terrorist attack in England in three months.

