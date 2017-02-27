Public radio station WXPN has announced who will replace legendary host David Dye on the World Café.

Talia Schlanger will begin hosting the seminal music showcase starting April, 3, the Philadelphia-based station announced Friday.

"Like our listeners, I’m here as a music fan first," Schlanger said in a news release. "Discovering, sharing and connecting over artists is our collective passion, and it’s my mission to serve that as best I can on World Cafe. David Dye is so beloved and respected because for 25 years, audiences have been able to feel the genuine curiosity, excitement and care he has for the music he plays and for the artists who make it. I know this is a big change, but I hope our devoted World Cafe crowd will feel the same degree of passion and care coming from me as we charge forward with amps blaring."

Schlanger -- a Toronto, Canada native -- will be serve as only the second host in the 25-year history of the World Café.

"Talia brings great storytelling, digital fluency, and a love and knowledge of music to our marquee program," WXPN general manager Roger LaMay said. "She adds a fresh perspective to a program that continues to give new artists a national platform and audience."

Dye will step away from World Café on March 31. He will continue to occasionally contribute to the program and will begin hosting a Sunday morning show called Dave’s World and will still be on air for other programs.

To celebrate 25 years of the World Café (and Dye's contributions), WXPN is hosting two nights at World Café Live in University City this weekend, bringing headliners Ryan Adams and Josh Ritter to the venue.