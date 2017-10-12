Eight children suffered what appeared to be minor injuries as a school bus crashed at a Delaware intersection Thursday morning.

The First Student yellow bus and one other vehicle collided at New Castle Avenue and Memorial Drive in New Castle around 8:20 a.m., county dispatchers told NBC10.

Sixteen students from New Castle Elementary School were on board, the Colonial School District said. Eight children from the K to 5 school were taken to A.I. duPont Hospital for Children for treatment for what appeared to be minor injuries, district spokeswoman Lauren Wilson said.

The school principal accompanied the students to the hospital as parents were notified, Wilson said.

The bus driver wasn't hurt, the district said.



The bus appeared to go off the road and over the sidewalk, coming to rest partially on a pedestrian island.

It was unclear if the other driver was injured.

The wreck left New Castle Avenue closed, Delaware State Police said.