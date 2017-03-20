Police Officer Body Slammed During Confrontation in Northeast Philadelphia | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Police Officer Body Slammed During Confrontation in Northeast Philadelphia

By Matt DeLucia

A Philadelphia police officer briefly lost consciousness after he was picked up and slammed to the ground during a confrontation in a strip mall parking lot early Monday, according to a supervisor. The unidentified officer was taken to a nearby hospital and is recovering. The encounter occurred in the parking lot along Academy Road nearby Byberry Road, police said. It was not immediately known why the confrontation took place, but the person who slammed the officer is allegedly a teenager.

Published 28 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices