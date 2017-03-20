A Philadelphia police officer briefly lost consciousness after he was picked up and slammed to the ground during a confrontation in a strip mall parking lot early Monday, according to a supervisor. The unidentified officer was taken to a nearby hospital and is recovering. The encounter occurred in the parking lot along Academy Road nearby Byberry Road, police said. It was not immediately known why the confrontation took place, but the person who slammed the officer is allegedly a teenager.
Published 28 minutes ago