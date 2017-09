The show of unity from the NFL is getting reaction from across the country. Players, coaches and some owners, inlcuding Eagles owner Jeff Lurie, took a knee or linked arms during the National Anthem. The president called those players who took a knee S.O.B.S. and said they should be fired for disrespecting the American flag. NBC10's Pamela Osborne has more on the protests that was sparked by comments from the president.