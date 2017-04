Born out of tragedy, a new initiative is offering gun owners in Bucks County the opportunity to keep their weapons locked tight. Ben's Campaign: Lock It Up was started in the memory of Benjamin Smith. The 2-year-old shot and killed himself after finding a loaded, unlocked gun at home. His father, Nicholas Wyllie, was charged in the shooting and now is a gun safety advocate. The gun locks are being offered for free by the Bucks County Sheriff's Office.