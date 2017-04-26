FSU Coach Jimbo Fisher Speaks on NFL Draft | NBC 10 Philadelphia
DEVELOPING: 
Suspect in trooper's death barricaded in h...
logo_philly_2x

FSU Coach Jimbo Fisher Speaks on NFL Draft

By NBC10

NBC10’s Keith Jones and Erin Coleman sit down with Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher to discuss the NFL Draft.

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices