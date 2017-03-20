Drunk Driver Passes Out in McDonald's Drive-Thru: Police

A man was arrested and charged with DUI after he passed out in a McDonald’s Drive-Thru lane, according to police.

Police responded to the McDonald’s on 915 S. DuPont Highway in Dover, Delaware Saturday shortly before 1 a.m. after receiving a call about a driver sleeping in the drive-thru lane. When they arrived they found Octavio Lopez-Hernandez, 21, inside the car, officials said.

Police determined Lopez-Hernandez was intoxicated and he was arrested and charged with DUI. Investigators say it was his third DUI offense.