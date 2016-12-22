Community Decorates House to Bring Holiday Cheer to Family With Sick Child

Charley Radcliffe's mom and dad have been shuttling back and forth between their West Chester home and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for the past 100 days. The young girl has been battling a rare form of cancer. The fight has left little time for anything else including decorating the family's home for Christmas -- something Charley's brother really wanted this year. After hearing that there was no time for the Radcliffe's to decorate, the family's neighbors came together to deck the house out in holiday cheer. Santa even came along to donate toys to the hospital.