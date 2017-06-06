Election Results

EXCLUSIVE:
WATCH — Preventing Suicide: Breaking the S...
Home
News
Local
U.S. & World
First 100 Days
Montco News
Sports
Weird
Health
Business
Breakfast Buzz
Generation Addicted
Growing Greater Philadelphia
Weather
Forecast
Severe Weather Central
Sign Up for School Closing Alerts
School Closing Alerts
Maps & Radar
Weather News
Weather Alerts
Investigators
NBC10 Responds
How to Submit to NBC10 Responds
Entertainment
Entertainment News
Lunch Break
Late Night Recap
Open House
1st Look
COZI TV
Talk Stoop
Traffic
Contact Us
Jobs at NBC10
Contests
TV Listings
LIVE TV
ON NOW
America's Got Talent
ON DEMAND
NBC on Demand
Watch the latest full episodes of your favorite NBC series anytime and anywhere.
Click for full schedule
59°
Connect
Social Media
Our Apps
Newsletters
See It, Share It
Send Tips
Submit a Complaint
Submit Tips
Send Feedback
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Visit our partner site
Search race results:
See all local races >
Results Updated at 9:00 PM EDT
NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR Democrat
23 % Precincts reporting
Philip Murphy
58,626
47%
John Wisniewski
28,787
23%
Jim Johnson
26,189
21%
Raymond Lesniak
6,509
5%
William Brennan
3,452
3%
Mark Zinna
1,774
1%
NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR Republican
23 % Precincts reporting
Kim Guadagno
28,654
49%
Jack Ciattarelli
16,300
28%
Hirsh Singh
5,581
10%
Joseph Rullo
4,298
7%
Steven Rogers
3,719
6%
ATLANTIC CITY MAYOR Democrat
0 % Precincts reporting
Fareed Abdullah
0
0%
Frank Gilliam
0
0%
Jimmy Whitehead
0
0%
Marty Small
0
0%
CAMDEN MAYOR Democrat
23 % Precincts reporting
Frank Moran
1,240
78%
Theo Spencer
195
12%
Raymond Lamboy
147
9%
Most Popular
last 30 days
Most Watched
Most Read
Most Emailed
2 Great White Sharks Surface Near Jersey Shore and Delaware
Girl, 9, Missing for 12 Hours, Found Safe: Police
Police Charge Father of Escaped Prisoner in Bucks County
Teens Attack Husband and Wife in Front of Kids During Carnival in Northeast Philadelphia: Police
Suspect Surrenders After Barricade Situation at CVS Store in Media: Police
Police Capture Escapee in Bucks County
Police Charge Father of Escaped Prisoner in Bucks County
Dallas Man Dies After Swimming With New Tattoo
Girls Sentenced in School Bathroom Attack That Led to Death
Loved Ones Mourn High School Football Player Killed in I-95 Crash
Police Charge Father of Escaped Prisoner in Bucks County
Window Washer Dies After Falling from Cherry Hill Apartment Complex
New Jersey Zoo Mourns Death of Giraffe During Dental Procedure
Fact Check: Trump’s Paris Climate Speech Whoppers
Caught on Cam: Man Climbing Fence During Delaware NASCAR Race
Decision 2016
video
Federal Judge Will Rule Monday on Pa. Election Recount
video
Green Party to Bring Pennsylvania Recount to Federal Court
video
Trump's Lead Narrows, But Change Not Expected
video
Jill Stein Defends Recount Efforts in 3 States
video
Jill Stein Calls for Election Recount
video
Trump to Fill More Vacancies; Recount Distraction Looms
News
Weather
Investigations
Entertainment
Traffic
Contact Us
Connect With Us
FCC Independent Programming Report
FCC News and Information Programming Report
NBC Non-Profit News Partnership Reports
WCAU Public Inspection File
Employment
21st Century Solutions
Send Feedback
Terms of service
Privacy policy
© 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
AdChoices