Election Results
Results Updated at 9:00 PM EDT
NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR Democrat
23 % Precincts reporting
Philip Murphy 58,626 47%
John Wisniewski 28,787 23%
Jim Johnson 26,189 21%
Raymond Lesniak 6,509 5%
William Brennan 3,452 3%
Mark Zinna 1,774 1%
NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR Republican
23 % Precincts reporting
Kim Guadagno 28,654 49%
Jack Ciattarelli 16,300 28%
Hirsh Singh 5,581 10%
Joseph Rullo 4,298 7%
Steven Rogers 3,719 6%
ATLANTIC CITY MAYOR Democrat
0 % Precincts reporting
Fareed Abdullah 0 0%
Frank Gilliam 0 0%
Jimmy Whitehead 0 0%
Marty Small 0 0%
CAMDEN MAYOR Democrat
23 % Precincts reporting
Frank Moran 1,240 78%
Theo Spencer 195 12%
Raymond Lamboy 147 9%

