Take the Weather Whiz Quiz! Weather Education Week Activity #10

Thanks for enjoying Weather Education Week with us! To finish up, we have a very special quiz for you.

And playing along is everyone's favorite furry green Phillies Phan -- the Phillie Phanatic!

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Take our quiz and share your results with us! We'd love to see a video. See below the quiz for how to share.

And the answers are below the quiz. No peeking!

Did you try the experiment? We'd love to see a video! Parents, you can upload a video by clicking here. Make sure to include the names of the participants and your home town.

Or, if you are comfortable doing so, post your video on Instagram or Twitter with #WxEdWeek and tag @nbcphiladelphia.

And check back each day at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for new experiments during Weather Education Week @ Home! See all our experiments and coverage here.