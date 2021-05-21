Weather Education Week

Join NBC10 and the Phillies in trying these science experiments at home!
Weather Education Week

Take the Weather Whiz Quiz! Weather Education Week Activity #10

Are you a Weather Whiz like NBC10 First Alert Meteorologist Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz? Take our quiz -- with the Phillie Phanatic! -- and find out.

Thanks for enjoying Weather Education Week with us! To finish up, we have a very special quiz for you.

And playing along is everyone's favorite furry green Phillies Phan -- the Phillie Phanatic!

Take our quiz and share your results with us! We'd love to see a video. See below the quiz for how to share.

And the answers are below the quiz. No peeking!

Did you try the experiment? We'd love to see a video! Parents, you can upload a video by clicking here. Make sure to include the names of the participants and your home town.

Or, if you are comfortable doing so, post your video on Instagram or Twitter with #WxEdWeek and tag @nbcphiladelphia.

And check back each day at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for new experiments during Weather Education Week @ Home! See all our experiments and coverage here.

Weather Education Week 6 hours ago

How Technology Helps Us Forecast! Weather Education Week Activity #9

Weather Education Week May 20

Your Home Can Save Water! Weather Education Week Experiment #8

