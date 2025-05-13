First Alert Weather

WATCH: NBC10/T62 hosts Weather Education Day at Citizens Bank Park

Watch the 11th annual Weather Education Day at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, starting at 10:30 a.m. ET in the video embedded below

By David Chang

Phillies fans and weather enthusiasts rejoice! The 11th annual Weather Education Day is set to take place at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

During the annual event, thousands of students and teachers from across the region will learn fascinating facts about the weather from NBC10 and T62 First Alert Weather meteorologists Bill Henley, Brian Mendoza, Janet Bolivar, Brittney Shipp, Marvin Gomez and Robert Johnson.

Our meteorologists will also be joined by members of the Franklin Institute as they perform various weather experiments. You can learn more about the experiments and what you’ll need to participate in the embedded document below:

You can watch the entire event from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday on the NBC10 Philadelphia streaming channel and in the video embedded on top of this article.

After the event, be sure to watch the Philadelphia Phillies take on the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. ET on NBC10!

