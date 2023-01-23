1st Measurable Snow Possible Wednesday Before Rain Washes It Away

You could be seeing snow sticking to the ground Wednesday, depending on where you are in the Philadelphia region, but it will be washed away before you even get a chance to shovel it.

This next round of snow -- it is January after all -- comes after flakes fell and some even stuck to the grass in Philadelphia and the suburbs Monday morning.

Though you could get snow on the ground, the rain and wind impacts will end up being greater.

Here is the latest on the snow, wintry mix and rain expected Wednesday.

Where Is Snow Most Likely to Stick?

This second storm of the week is expected to be more potent, meaning more of the area could see snow and a wintry mix. However, all rain will fall over the entire region by Wednesday afternoon and evening as temperatures warm into the 40s, even possibly into 50s.

The sticking snow is expected during the onset of precipitation and could last several hours during the morning commute into the early afternoon, which could cause messy travel.

The greatest chance for accumulating snow on Wednesday before rain washes it away is in the northern and western suburbs, Lehigh Valley and Berks County.

How Much Snow Is Expected?

The Lehigh Valley and the most northern and western suburbs could get several inches of snow accumulation -- 2 to 4 inches. Up to half a foot of snow is expected in the Poconos.

Throughout much of Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties, 1 to 2 inches of snow could fall.

The sticking snow could also hit Philadelphia, the more immediate suburbs, much of Delaware County, northern Delaware and South Jersey suburbs -- with a coating possible before the changeover.

NBC10

Southern Delaware, southernmost New Jersey and the Jersey Shore are expected to get little to no sticking snow before rain moves in.

So Long Snow, Hello Rain

Once the changeover to rain occurs it will wash away any accumulation, especially closer to Philadelphia. It’s a glimmer of hope for snow lovers, but short lived.

The wet weather doesn't last into Thursday. Winds are expected to blow 15 to 25 mph -- with gusts up to 40 -- under mostly cloudy skies.

How Late Has Philly Gotten It's 1st Measurable Snow?

This system COULD give us our FIRST measurable snow of the season.

It seems late in the winter season, but it wouldn't be a record. The latest first snow of the season on record is Feb, 3, 1995. So, we’re cutting it close.

Keep ahead of the snow and rain and track it all with live radar by downloading the NBC10 app.

