More Snow to Hit Lehigh Valley and Pa. Suburbs on Monday

What to Know A FIRST ALERT will be in effect for parts of the Pennsylvania suburbs, the Lehigh Valley and Berks County from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday due to more snow.

Accumulating snow is likely across the northern and western suburbs as well as Berks and Lehigh counties.

The storm will be fast-moving but potent with a snowfall rate of one inch per hour possible for a few hours.

A FIRST ALERT will be in effect for parts of the Pennsylvania suburbs, the Lehigh Valley and Berks County from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday due to more snow.

Accumulating snow is likely across the northern and western suburbs as well as Berks and Lehigh counties.

The storm will be fast-moving but potent with a snowfall rate of one inch per hour possible for a few hours. During this window of intense snowfall rates, the visibility will drop to near zero and road conditions will become difficult to potentially dangerous. The heaviest snow will fall around 11 a.m.

BASED ON NEW EVENING INFO: Issuing a FIRST ALERT for disruptive snow in PA suburbs, Berks co. & Lehigh Valley. Intense snowfall rates of 1"/hr possible: 9 AM-3 PM. Tough driving at times. Need to keep close eye on Philly, NW part of county may get higher totals @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/ct4TxSl8jw — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaNBC) February 22, 2021

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Pa. suburbs, Lehigh Valley and Berks County will likely see two to five inches of snow with the highest amounts in areas that receive the most intense snowfall bands.

Philadelphia may be the dividing line where the northwest end of the county, including Mount Airy, Chestnut Hill, Manayunk and Roxborough, get a few inches. Down near Penn’s Landing, South Philly and Center City however, there will likely be a coating to two inches of snow.

South Jersey and most of Delaware, south of Wilmington, will see mostly if not all rain.

The storm should move out around 4 p.m.

Stay with the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team for the latest updates.