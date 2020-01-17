First Alert: Howling Winds Portend Accumulating Snow

A series of powerful wind gusts will blow over the Philadelphia region Friday, ahead of accumulating snow over the weekend.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert from noon until 6 p.m. Saturday for Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs and the Lehigh Valley.

Friday’s winds, which will gust up to 40 mph in some areas, are bringing cold air into the region, making temperatures top off in the low-to-mid 30 degrees and feel closer to the teens.

That cold air sticks around Saturday as snow moves into the region. Chester County, Berks County and Delaware will be getting the first flakes by around 10 a.m. By noon, there will be snow from the Lehigh Valley down to Philadelphia. The Jersey Shore could also see a few flakes.

When the storm begins, the ground will be cold enough for the snow to stick. That could create slick roads, so drivers should take extra caution.

The Lehigh Valley could get 3-4 inches of powder, while Philadelphia, Montgomery County and Bucks County can expect anywhere between 1 and 3 inches. Areas further south will likely see 1 inch or less.

By around 6 p.m., warm air will arrive, turning snow into rain south of the I-95 corridor and creating a wintry mix along the corridor. Neighborhoods north of that however, can expect to still be seeing snow at that time before the system starts moving out later in the evening.

Things should dry out by Sunday, but temperatures are expected to stay in the 30s with strong winds.

Be sure to check back through the week for the latest forecast of this weekend's snow. Also, download the free NBC10 app for live radar, weather forecasts and more.