Tornado Warning Issued for Parts of Pa., NJ and DE

The counties currently under a tornado warning are Mercer County, Monmouth County and Ocean County until 7:45 p.m.

Monmouth and Ocean Counties tornado warning has been extended until 8 p.m.

The other tornado warnings have been canceled.

Monmouth panhandle and northern Ocean Counties: TAKE COVER NOW!! https://t.co/QBKDvLuP3Z — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) April 1, 2023

For those in an area where there is a tornado warning, get to safety.

If you are driving, pull over. Avoid going east.

If you're home, go to the basement. Stay away from the walls, the windows and the doors. If you don't have a basement, go to the middle of your home and take shelter in a small closet or a tub in the bathroom if you can.

Even if you're area isn't included in the tornado warning areas, take the tornado watch and severe thunderstorm warnings seriously and seek shelter as hail and heavy rain are sweeping through the entire region at this time.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for parts of Eastern Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey and Delaware on Saturday that will be in effect until 10 p.m.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania until 10 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/u4MyVXfzxz — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) April 1, 2023

The National Weather Service issues a tornado watch when conditions are possible for tornados. A tornado warning means a tornado is imminent.

Early morning rain on Saturday made way for a warm and sunny lunchtime. But, NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Marvin Gomez explained that this combination could be ideal conditions to form tornadoes.

Areas affected for the tornado watch in NJ are: Atlantic; Burlington; Camden; Cape May; Cumberland; Gloucester; Hunterdon; Mercer; Middlesex; Monmouth; Morris; Ocean; Salem; Somerset; Sussex; and Warren.

The entire state of Delaware is included in the tornado watch and parts of Pa. until 10 p.m.

"We are going to see some sunshine early afternoon, but again, this is only going to provide a false sense of security, because that sunshine will act as, basically, the energy. It's going to cook our atmosphere and that's what's going to provide enough instability, enough energy for some of the severe thunderstorms later in the afternoon and later in the evening that could produce a tornado or two," he said on Saturday morning. "Yes, conditions will be ideal for a tornado or two to occur across our area."

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.