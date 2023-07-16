tornado warning

Heavy rains led to Sunday morning tornado warning over parts of MontCo, Philly

A tornado warning ended at 10:30 a.m., though heavy rains are expected to continue as this storm system moves eastward early Sunday

By Travis Hughes and Hayden Mitman

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for portions of lower Montgomery County in Pennsylvania and parts of Northwest Philadelphia.

The warning was in effect until 10:30 a.m.

Areas under the warning included Ardmore, Conshohocken, Glenside, and areas including Roxborough and Chestnut Hill in the northwestern corner of Philly.

NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Marvin Gomez said the storm was moving quickly and was dumping heavy rain throughout the area with little warning.

He said drivers would need to proceed with caution or pull to the side of the road as low visibility caused by the storm could cause issues on the roadways.

If you are in the warned area, go to a central room or basement. In a high rise building, go to a bathroom or the most interior room. Stay away from windows.

The morning weather was also impacting air travel at the Philadelphia International Airport.

After the alert ended, there was no immediate confirmation that the storm touched down at any point, but it was moving quickly and wind was spinning in higher altitudes.

The storm is expected to continue moving east.

This is a breaking news story. Tune in to NBC10 for the latest.

