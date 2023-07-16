Heavy rains led to Sunday morning tornado warning over parts of MontCo, Philly

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for portions of lower Montgomery County in Pennsylvania and parts of Northwest Philadelphia.

The warning was in effect until 10:30 a.m.

Areas under the warning included Ardmore, Conshohocken, Glenside, and areas including Roxborough and Chestnut Hill in the northwestern corner of Philly.

Tornado Warning including Ardmore PA, Glenside PA and Conshohocken PA until 10:30 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/gljNEJwpRH — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) July 16, 2023

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Marvin Gomez said the storm was moving quickly and was dumping heavy rain throughout the area with little warning.

He said drivers would need to proceed with caution or pull to the side of the road as low visibility caused by the storm could cause issues on the roadways.

If you are in the warned area, go to a central room or basement. In a high rise building, go to a bathroom or the most interior room. Stay away from windows.

The morning weather was also impacting air travel at the Philadelphia International Airport.

Weather is impacting flights at #PHLAirport. Check with your airline for flight status updates. pic.twitter.com/1nbaruJViv — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) July 16, 2023

After the alert ended, there was no immediate confirmation that the storm touched down at any point, but it was moving quickly and wind was spinning in higher altitudes.

The storm is expected to continue moving east.

This is a breaking news story. Tune in to NBC10 for the latest.