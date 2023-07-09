Sunday storms could cause evening flooding in Philly

It could be a wet, rainy Sunday for most of the Philadelphia region, as NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Marvin Gomez is calling for storms that could last between one and four hours.

A flood watch is in place across the entire region for Sunday afternoon and evening.

In a morning update, NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley, noted that the region is under thunderstorm warning until 6 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of our area in PA until 6:00pm. @NBCPhiladelphia @Telemundo62 — Bill Henley (@BillHenleyUSA) July 9, 2023

A slight risk of severe storms is present, however, flooding is the main issue with damaging winds a possibility in some of the region.

⛈️⛈️SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS this afternoon with some storms turning severe. Flooding is the biggest concern across our entire region. Damaging winds also possible with some severe storms.

⛈️⛈️https://t.co/X9Td7QT4hM@NBCPhiladelphia @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/jfjtDdLUdK — Marvin Gomez (@marvingomeztv) July 9, 2023

However, Gomez doesn't believe flooding will be widespread and many may only see about one to two inches of rain on Sunday. But, for areas that are prone to flooding, there could be some concern as rainfalls of of to five inches are expected to hit the region.

Also, in some areas, wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour could be an issue, though Gomez believes there is only a low threat of tornados forming.