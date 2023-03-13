Wintry Mix of Rain and Light Snow to Hit Parts of Area on Monday

What to Know A coastal low is developing and working its way up the coast, bringing light snow across the region Monday morning. The light snow will change to rain by Monday afternoon.

The mixture of rain and snow showers will continue through Tuesday before the winter storm moves out.

Philadelphia should see a coating to an inch of snow, the surrounding suburbs one to two inches, the Lehigh Valley two to four inches and the Poconos six to 12 inches.

ESTIMATED SNOW TOTALS

Philadelphia area - Coating to an inch

Philadelphia suburbs - 1 to 2 inches

Lehigh Valley - 2 to 4 inches

Poconos - 6 to 12 inches

The area will also be hit by gusty winds between 40 and 50 mph as well as heavy rain on Monday with coastal flooding possible as well. Those strong winds will last through Wednesday.

Conditions will improve towards the end of the week with temperatures reaching the low 60’s on St. Patrick’s Day on Friday.

Monday

Rain. AM Chance for a mix of rain/snow Lehigh Valley then all rain by the afternoon. Windy. High 46°

Tuesday

On/Off rain and snow showers throughout the day. Coating to an inch of snow in Philadelphia area. Windy gusts up to 40 mph. High 42°

Wednesday

Partly cloudy. Windy gusts up to 40 mph. High 47°

Thursday

Mostly sunny. Slight breeze. High 55°

Friday (St. Patrick’s Day)

Mainly cloudy and mild. High 60°

