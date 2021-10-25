Winds, Storms, Flooding Threaten as Region Braces for Nor'easter

What to Know A First Alert for strong thunderstorms, heavy downpours and potential flooding for the entire Philadelphia region will be in effect from 8 p.m. Monday through Tuesday evening.

A storm system from the west is expected to combine with a nor'easter, bringing the threat for high winds and heavy rain.

Every neighborhood should see some sort of stormy weather on the front end of the storm Monday night and overnight. However, the exact track of the nor'easter part of the storm could bring varying impacts depending on where you are Tuesday.

Big changes are coming as a multi-part storm that is expected to develop into a Nor'easter brings the potential for strong thunderstorms and flooding downpours to the much of the Philadelphia region.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for strong thunderstorms, heavy downpours and potential flooding for all neighborhoods from 8 p.m. Monday through Tuesday evening.

This First Alert includes storms for all neighborhoods Monday night with downpours expected to last overnight, flooding rain for the eastern half of the region through Tuesday and high winds at the Jersey Shore Tuesday night.

Ahead of the wet weather, temperatures will surge into the upper 70s Monday, as the record high of 76 in Philadelphia could fall. After dark is when the storms are expected to arrive as a cold front rushes into the region.

That system coming toward our region from the west has already left some damage across parts of the Midwest and will combine with a system coming off the Carolinas.

The nor'easter part of the storm hasn't entirely formed and we should know more about its exact track as Monday goes on.

As those systems combine, every neighborhood should see a threat of strong thunderstorms. Then inches of rain could fall and cause flooding -- particularly in eastern neighborhoods, especially in New Jersey.

A flash flood watch is in effect Monday night through Tuesday night for Burlington County down to Cape May County. Depending on the exact track of the nor'easter, rain totals could shift.

Winds will pick up Monday afternoon with thunderstorm gusts possible at night. And then, the nor'easter will bring another round of strong winds -- especially Tuesday afternoon and evening -- to the Jersey Shore where gusts could top out above 40 mph.

During the day Monday is a good time to clear out drains of any leaves that may have piled up. Also, wet leaves can be as slippery as ice, so be careful driving.

The best bet to stay ahead of the storm and be prepared for weather warnings that could be issued is to make sure you have the updated version of the NBC10 app downloaded on your device.