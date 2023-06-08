Hazardous air quality alert remains in effect for Philly region due to Canadian wildfires

What to Know The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for unhealthy air conditions through Thursday that are being caused by wildfire smoke from Canada.

People should consider wearing a mask outdoors and limit time outside due to the hazardous air conditions.

The Philadelphia Health Department said its "recommending" that groups and event planners "consider postponing them for everyone’s safety."

An air quality alert for the entire Philadelphia area continued into Thursday due to smoke from Canadian wildfires causing hazy and smoky conditions throughout the region.

You can smell and see the smoke in the air. As of Thursday morning, the worst of it was over Philadelphia and surrounding communities as they entered the "hazardous" level. Time outside should be limited.

The Philadelphia Health Department said the particles in the air are "unhealthy."

The air is unhealthy to breathe and all residents should be taking precautions to protect themselves & their loved ones.



-Avoid going outside as much as possible.

-If you have to go outdoors, wear a high quality mask.

-Close all windows & doors. https://t.co/tYuDOeCWth pic.twitter.com/6c76BvIta3 — Philadelphia Public Health (@PHLPublicHealth) June 8, 2023

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert through Thursday night due to the unhealthy air conditions for everyone.

Here's what you need to know to keep you and your family safe:

Air quality alert 😷

On air quality maps, purple signifies the worst of it. In reality, it's a thick, hazardous haze that’s disrupting daily life for millions of people across the U.S. and Canada, blotting out skylines and turning skies orange and gray.

A haze could be seen as the sun set Tuesday evening over the Philadelphia region. It continued through Wednesday and into Thursday. It was in the hazardous range by Thursday morning.

As of Thursday morning, the Air Quality Index in Philadelphia, Wilmington and other communities was over 300. A healthy air quality is 50 or less.

NBC10's Brenna Weick reports from outside the Phillies' ballpark after their Wednesday game was postponed to Thursday due to bad air quality. As of Thursday morning, the air quality was at the hazardous level.

The hazy wildfire smoke over Philadelphia and the surrounding communities is coming from wildfires burning in Quebec, Canada, and leading to decreased air quality in the form of a code red alert as thicker smoke spreads southward.

NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Marvin Gomez is tracking hazardous air in the Philadelphia region Thursday morning. How long will it last? He has the forecast.

What do code orange and red alerts mean?

The threat level in Delaware remained at code red Thursday, while it is expected to improve to code orange in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, according to the National Weather Service.

"The highest concentrations of smoke should be dissipating through the morning hours and into the afternoon across the region," the weather service's Mt. Holly office tweeted. "However late this evening, we anticipate the haze and smoke to become more dense."

Say it isn't smoke... but yet here we still are. The highest concentrations of smoke should be dissipating through the morning hours and into the afternoon across the region. However late this evening, we anticipate the haze and smoke to become more dense. pic.twitter.com/QwouQYq4s7 — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) June 8, 2023

"A code orange air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups, according to the National Weather Service. "Sensitive groups include children...people suffering from asthma... heart disease or other lung diseases...and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors."

By late Wednesday morning, the air quality alert was increased to a code red throughout the Philadelphia region. Many neighborhoods remained at that level Thursday morning:

"A code red air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region are unhealthful for the general population," the National Weather Service said. "The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors."

Philadelphia upped its alert to code red Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly said that people should expect more of the same Thursday and limit time outdoors.

We aren't changing the weather story for today. We are focused on poor air quality and safety. Poor air quality can be hazardous to anyone. Minimize outdoor activities until the air quality improves. pic.twitter.com/fTrzinoVv7 — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) June 8, 2023

Luckily, temps on Thursday aren't expected to push out of the 70s in most of the region, making staying indoors more bearable.

Safety recommendations

The air quality alert remains in effect for the entire region through Thursday.

Philadelphia explained what the code red alert means: "This alert means that the air is unhealthy to breathe, and some members of the general public may experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. Air quality may vary throughout the city and throughout the day, with some areas having significantly worse quality depending on the prevailing winds."

In a tweet thread, the Philadelphia Department of Health provided the following recommendations for residents during the alert:

Strongly consider cancelling outdoor events and gatherings.

Avoid going outdoors as much as possible.

Avoid excessive activities outdoors, such as jogging or exercising.

If you have to go outdoors, wear a high quality mask, like an N-95 or KN-95.

Avoid areas of high congestion and where air pollution may be high, like main streets or highways, areas with low air circulation.

Close all windows and doors to minimize air pollution in your home.

Recirculate the air in your home with fans to avoid bringing more air pollution into your home.

Pay attention to their bodies; if they are having trouble breathing, feeling nauseous, or dizzy, they should seek medical attention as soon as possible.

While the air may be hazardous for all residents it's especially dangerous for sensitive groups, including children, elderly people, pregnant people and those with respiratory diseases or heart conditions.

The Health Department gave the following recommendations for residents to help reduce pollution in the city.

Avoid unnecessary trips in their cars

Avoid idling

Carpool when possible

Avoid using gas-powered lawn and garden equipment

Drivers should also take precautions to make sure they don't pull smoky air into their cars. NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Matt DeLucia suggests rolling up the windows and using the "recirculation" button on your A/C.

SAFE IN THE SMOKE: If you need to head out on the road around #philly today, best to keep the windows up, and use the "recirculate" button on your ventilation system to keep the smoky air from coming into your vehicle. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/tANHwY8TG8 — Matt DeLucia (@MattDeLucia) June 8, 2023

Relief isn't expected until Friday, at the earliest.

Tips to protect pets

Pets are also vulnerable during the code red. The American Veterinary Medical Association shared the following tips for owners to keep pets safe:

Keep pets indoors and keep windows closed

Birds should not be allowed outside

Let dogs and cats outside only for brief bathroom breaks

Avoid intense outdoor exercise during periods of poor air quality

Poor air conditions lead to school changes, event postponements

The School District of Philadelphia called for recess and all outside activities to be "moved indoors if possible or canceled." In the Camden City School District in New Jersey, all outdoor field trips were postponed and recess and gym classes were being held inside.

School crossing guards in Philadelphia would also work on a modified schedule Thursday and Friday. That means their time outside will be cut back.

Expect other school districts to follow suit with similar measures. The Neshaminy School District in Bucks County even went to virtual learning on Thursday and Hamilton Township schools in Mercer County planned to dismiss early.

The Phillies moved their Wednesday game against the Tigers to 6:05 p.m. on Thursday in hopes that the air improves.

The smoke is also impacting travel. Philadelphia International Airport announced Wednesday afternoon that arriving flights are experiencing delays due to low visibility. The ground delay was later lifted. Check flight status before you head out by clicking here.

Ground delays to arriving flights to #PHLAirport have been lifted, however, passengers are still advised to check with their airlines for updated flight information. pic.twitter.com/EL9XAl10Mv — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) June 8, 2023

Philadelphia's Eastern State Penitentiary closed Thursday due to the air conditions. They expect to return to normal on Friday.

Due to air quality, Eastern State Penitentiary will be closed on Thursday, June 8 for both daytime tours and Night Tours: Summer Twilight. We expect to resume a normal operating schedule on Friday, June 9. Thanks for your understanding, and stay safe! — Eastern State Penitentiary (@easternstate) June 8, 2023

