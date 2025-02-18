Portion of White Horse Pike closed after weekend wind storm caused major damage

A section of White Horse Pike in Atlantic County, New Jersey, is closed as crews work to repair damage and restore power after strong winds slammed the region over the weekend.

Fleming Pike up to Spring Road is set to be shuttered to traffic after the storm tore through that area on Sunday.

Atlantic City Electric told NBC10's news partners at KYW NewsRadio that this is a labor-intensive job involving around 12 to 14 utility poles that were knocked down.

Our crews have been working through the night to restore power to customers impacted by high winds across the region. Crews continue to assess the damage and are making repairs safely and as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/LOfToNGOuR — Atlantic City Electric (@ACElecConnect) February 17, 2025

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Even heavy winds on Monday kept crews from doing a lot of the repairs that are necessary to get everything back online. A video posted by Atlantic City Electric even showed wires and poles mangled up from the heavy winds.

There was also significant damage in Gloucester County, where trees toppled onto cars and knocked over anything that wasn't tied down or secured to the ground.

The impact of the storm could be felt across the region. A woman was killed after a tree fell on a car during powerful winds in Northeast Philadelphia. Philadelphia police and firefighters responded to the 500 block of West Hill Creek Road around 6:15 p.m. When they arrived they found a woman -- later identified as 65-year-old Elizabeth Taylor of Philadelphia -- inside a car that had been crushed by a large tree. Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.