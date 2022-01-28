Closings

What's Closed for Saturday's Snow

We are getting reports of schools, museums and other institutions that are already closing ahead of Saturday's snow. Here's a list.

For all school and daycare closings, click here.

The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University: Closed Saturday

Cape May County Park and Zoo: Closed Saturday

Independence National Historic Park: All buildings closed Saturday

National Constitution Center: Closed Saturday

New Jersey Transit:

  • All bus service, as well as all River Line and Access Link service, will be suspended Saturday morning. Service may resume later in the day as soon as it is safe.
  • Rail service, Newark Light Rail and Hudson-Bergen Light Rail will remain on regular weekend schedules for as long as conditions allow. Cross-honoring will be in effect for rail, light rail, NJT bus and private carriers.

City of Philadelphia:

  • All city-run COVID-19 testing sites, including mobile testing vans, scheduled for Saturday are canceled.
  • All after-school and athletic activities for Philadelphia public schools scheduled for Friday are canceled.
  • Parks and recreation sites will close at 6 p.m. Friday and be closed Saturday.

Philadelphia Museum of Art: Closed Saturday

Rock School of Ballet: Closed Saturday

To add an institution to this list, click here to email us.

