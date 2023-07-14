The weekend is upon us but so are chances for severe weather and rain showers that could dampen you plans.

Here's a breakdown of what to expect over the next few days:

Friday Night

There is a chance for showers and storms this Friday afternoon and evening. There is a marginal risk for wind damage and flooding across the region. Low risk for hail and tornados.

The Phillies game could be delayed at Citizens Bank Park due to rain, but once the sun sets all the storm activity will die out.

Flooding is the main concern for those who have been affected by flooding from previous storms. Areas such as Berks County and Upper Bucks County should be aware of chances of more flooding.

Saturday

Saturday is the pick of the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Temps push into the lower 90s.

There is a small chance for pop-up showers or storms, however, in the afternoon.

Sunday

Temperatures cool down on Sunday, but severe weather is on the radar. There is potential for wind damage, hail and tornadoes in the afternoon.

