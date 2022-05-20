The heat will be on this weekend with the hottest temps we've had in the Philadelphia region so far in 2022. And, as temps heat up Friday, some neighborhoods could get severe storms.

Storms Threaten Philadelphia Suburbs, Lehigh Valley, Berks County

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert for severe storms for Berks, Bucks and Montgomery counties and the Lehigh Valley Friday afternoon as a string of severe storms packing damaging winds, hail and the potential for an isolated tornado move through. The timing is from 2 p.m. to about 7 p.m.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

You could, however, get an isolated storm Friday in Philadelphia, other suburbs and South Jersey during the afternoon and evening.

The Heat Is on This Weekend

The high on Friday is expected to get into the 80s in Philadelphia. Temps then scorch this weekend with highs in the 90s both Saturday and Sunday as the humidity makes it feel as hot as around 100.

The record high in Philadelphia Saturday is 95 -- that record could fall. The high on Sunday should hit 90 or higher in all neighborhoods except the Jersey Shore where the sea breeze will keeps temps cooler.

Though it won't be a heat wave -- as you need three-straight days in the 90s for that to happen -- the heat could be tough on the body as we aren't used to scorching temps. Be sure to drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen, wear a hat and light clothing and limit time in the sun.

Cooling Off for the Week to Come

Storms and rain are expected to cool things off later on Sunday afternoon and evening. The high on Monday is then expected to stay in the 70s as the next workweek starts much cooler.

Stay ahead of the storms and heat by downloading the NBC10 app for the latest forecast and alerts for any weather threats.