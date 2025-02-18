Thousands still without power in Philadelphia region after windy several days

Intense winds that lasted several days have impacted thousands of people who live in the Philadelphia region.

Crews can be spotted across several counties fixing downed power lines, cleaning up toppled trees, and restoring power to many.

NBC10 spoke to Chester County resident Mark Cruise, who has been without power for two days and is trapped in his home by downed power lines.

“Yeah, that powerline there it crossed over both driveways, so we’re kind of stuck. I moved that rock, and I was able to drive out there after, you know, checking to make sure it was safe," said Cruise.

Cruise and his wife are now keeping warm with their wood-burning stove. The estimated time he’s expecting power back has changed several times, but he says living in this kind of wooded area, things like this are expected.

“It’s the price of living out here amongst all the trees, so I’m good with that," Cruise added.

Cruise's neighbor, Jill Miller, had been keeping warm thanks to her generator, but she has an uprooted treed outside in her front yard.

“It's hard, it's hard you look up, and it looks like it’s a beautiful day, and it's hard to have power outages like this when it seems so nice out except for that it's cold," Miller told NBC10.

According to PECO, 95% of its customers who were impacted by the storm have had their power restored. However, thousands of additional crews are still helping with restoration and cleanup.

“It's definitely making it easier right now that the winds are dying down, and we’re super dedicated right now," PECO Spokesperson Izamarie Camacho said.

The heavy winds even led to parts of White Horse Pike in Hammonton, New Jersey, being shuttered to traffic, flights delayed at the Philadelphia International Airport, and even death after a tree fell on top of a woman's vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia.

NBC10's First Alert Weather Team is still calling for windy conditions for Tuesday afternoon, with temperatures dropping significantly.