Warning for Dangerous, Unusually Dense Fog Starting Wednesday Night

A dangerous, dense fog will move into our area after 8 p.m. Wednesday, dropping visibility to a quarter-mile or even zero at times.

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for most of our area, stretching from Delaware, through Southeast Pennsylvania and into much of New Jersey. The advisory lasts from 8 p.m. until 11 a.m. Thursday. NBC10 has also issued a First Alert for very poor travel conditions.

The fog is likely to move into the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches first, then move inland.

If you must drive during this time, slow down, use headlights and leave plenty of space ahead of you.