First Alert Weather

Warning for Dangerous, Unusually Dense Fog Starting Wednesday Night

NBC Universal, Inc.

A dangerous, dense fog will move into our area after 8 p.m. Wednesday, dropping visibility to a quarter-mile or even zero at times.

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for most of our area, stretching from Delaware, through Southeast Pennsylvania and into much of New Jersey. The advisory lasts from 8 p.m. until 11 a.m. Thursday. NBC10 has also issued a First Alert for very poor travel conditions.

The fog is likely to move into the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches first, then move inland.

If you must drive during this time, slow down, use headlights and leave plenty of space ahead of you.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

First Alert WeatherfogFog warning
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us