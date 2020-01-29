Warm Start to February

We are about to finish January as an unseasonably mild one, with hardly any snow. Temperatures will finish averaging about SIX degrees above "normal". That still doesn't make it even in the top 10 of warmest January's, but it's close. Believe it or not, there were several years with even less January snow, but not many.

We've seen a good bit of rain on weekends this month, and we have a chance of more this weekend. But it won't be anything like last weekend's deluge. There will be a storm to our south with lots of moisture, but it looks like it will track well south of our area, leaving us on the outer edge of the rain Saturday morning. A few rain or snow showers are possible Saturday night, mainly North and West of Philly.

Then next week, temperatures jump ahead of the next cold front. We should reach well into the 50s Monday through Wednesday, and could even hit 60 one of those days. That will end with rain and then colder air later next week.

Thu: Partly sunny and chilly. High 39

Fri: Cloudy. High 42

Sat: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 44

Sun: Mostly cloudy. High 45

Mon: Sunny and warmer. High 58

Tue: Mostly cloudy and warm. High 60

Wed: Rain likely. High 57