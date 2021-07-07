Tropical Storm Watch Issued as Elsa Races Toward NJ, Delaware

What to Know The New Jersey Shore and Delaware Beaches are under a tropical storm watch as Elsa races up the East Coast.

The storm could pack up to 40 mph winds when it moves into the area Thursday night.

Along the coast the wind teams up with heavy rain into Friday morning. Inland, expect the big impact to be rain that could lead to localized flooding.

Elsa is expected to storm into the Philadelphia region Thursday night, bringing a tropical storm threat to the New Jersey and Delaware coasts. Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding and strong winds could potentially bring down tree limbs and blow around debris.

The National Weather Service late Wednesday morning issued a tropical storm watch for southern Delaware and the Jersey Shore.

A Tropical Storm Watch is now in effect for our coastline Thursday into Friday AM. We'll have the latest updates on the track of Elsa this afternoon on @NBCPhiladelphia https://t.co/EmSBFLN2ui — Krystal Klei (@KrystalKlei) July 7, 2021

The alert says that the winds from Elsa in Atlantic City, Cape May, Rehoboth Beach and neighboring communities are expected to be up to 40 mph -- that's the minimum for tropical storm winds -- and bring 6 to 9 foot waves at the beaches.

"Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas, which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility," the weather service said in its alert.

The greatest impact from Philadelphia and points north and west is expected to be heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding.

As of midday Wednesday, Tropical Storm Elsa had made landfall along a lightly-populated section of the northwestern Gulf Coast of Florida.

The storm was expected to move up the East Coast over the next 24 to 48 hours, bringing rain and wind to the Philadelphia region Thursday night into Friday morning. The heaviest of the rain and the strongest winds are expected during the overnight hours.

Keep checking back with the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team on air and always on the app for Elsa's latest track and what it could mean for our region as the storm approaches.