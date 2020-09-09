Tropical Downpours and Flooding to Hit Area Thursday

What to Know A FIRST ALERT will be in effect for our entire region except for the Jersey Shore on Thursday from noon to midnight due to tropical downpours and the threat of localized flooding.

While the flooding isn’t expected until Thursday afternoon, the rain will start earlier during the day.

Scattered towns throughout the region may pickup between 1 and 3 inches of rain.

A FIRST ALERT will be in effect for our area Thursday due to tropical downpours and the threat of localized flooding.

The alert will be in effect for the entire region except for the Jersey Shore from noon to midnight. While the Shore will see some rain on Thursday, the flood threat there will be much lower compared to other areas.

“I do not expect the flooding to be extreme, but some areas with poor drainage or low lying zones may flood,” NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Krystal Klei wrote. “Quick bursts of rain may also trigger short-lived road washouts that come down as soon as that particular pocket of rain passes.”

Overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, a few showers are possible. In fact, early Thursday morning a couple pockets of heavy rain are likely in our southern neighborhoods like South Jersey and Delaware.

By the afternoon, the heaviest rain will slide northward, and become more widespread. Some thunderstorms may develop as well, and travel may become impacted. Scattered towns throughout the region may pickup between 1 and 3 inches of rain.

“Overall, it’ll be a dreary day,” Krystal wrote. “Humid, cloudy and rainy.”

Thanks to the clouds and southwest flow, temperatures will be kept in the low 80's with high humidity. A cold front will finally pass overnight into Friday morning.

The last showers may exit the shore early to mid Friday morning, and the region will become more comfortable.Temperatures both Friday and Saturday will only rise to the low to mid 70's.

Both days will see lower humidity, too. Showers and storms are likely Sunday with highs back in the lower 80's. There is the potential for heavy rainfall on Sunday as well.

Thursday: Very muggy with more drenching showers and thunderstorms possible. High 81

Friday: Mostly cloudy with falling humidity. A leftover shower possible in the early morning, but mostly dry. High 78

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Comfortable humidity. High 74

Sunday: Scattered storms and rising humidity. High 81

Monday: Partly sunny and more comfortable. High 80

Stay with the NBC10 First Alert Weather team throughout the day for the latest updates.