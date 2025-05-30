Tracking chances for severe storms, rain Friday and Saturday. What's the timing?

What to Know Rain and storms will be putting a damper -- at times -- on the start of the weekend.

A flood watch is in effect Friday night into Saturday morning.

More rain and storms are possible later on Saturday.

Skies clear for Sunday.

Keep your umbrella handy and be ready to react to possible severe weather -- with even a slight chance for an overnight tornado -- this weekend. However, the weekend is not expected to be a total washout.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team is tracking storm chances both Friday, May 30, 2025, night and on Saturday, May 31, before skies clear for Sunday, June 1.

Here's what to know:

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Tracking storms with flooding, damaging wind chances Friday night. Will they impact Phillies game?

The morning clouds that brought showers moved out and we should enjoy a nice Friday afternoon with sunshine and highs in the 70s.

If you’re heading to the Phillies game Friday night (6:45 p.m. start), it should start off dry, but by the late innings, showers may be moving in ahead of a line of heavy storms expected later.

NBC10 NBC10

The main line of storms will hold off until after sunset for most neighborhoods and continues past midnight.

What are the biggest threats from the stormy weather Friday into early Saturday?

A First Alert is in effect for all neighborhoods from 7 p.m. Friday until Midnight.

As those storms move through, they could bring heavy rain (1 to 2 inches), prompting a the National Weather Service to issue a flood watch for all Pennsylvania counties, northern Delaware and South Jersey communities closest to Philadelphia from Friday night through Saturday morning.

NBC10 NBC10

Along with the pockets of heavy rain, strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. Damaging wind is the main threat, but there is also a low-end risk of small hail or even an isolated tornado.

When might more rain, scattered storms hit Saturday?

Saturday starts with leftover rain, followed by a break until early afternoon. Then an approaching cold front will trigger scattered storms.

Some of these Saturday storms could be strong, with a low risk of severe weather. Isolated downpours and gusty winds are possible.

NBC10 NBC10

What will the weather be like Sunday?

Once the front clears the area, we dry out Saturday evening and enjoy a sunny, breezy day on Sunday.