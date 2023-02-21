Possible Tornado Causes Damage in Parts of Mercer County, NJ

What to Know After a rare tornado warning was issued Tuesday, a strong line of thunderstorms ripped through central New Jersey with powerful winds that caused trees to be ripped out of the ground in Pennington and West Windsor.

The warning was issued for parts of Mercer, Middlesex and Monmouth counties at 3:40 p.m. and canceled at 4 p.m.

A survey team will inspect damage near West Windsor and Lawrenceville to determine if a twister or straight-line thunderstorm winds caused damage.

The National Weather Service has not yet confirmed whether or not a tornado touched down in those areas. Footage from SkyForce10 showed downed trees and damage to homes in Lawrence Township, New Jersey, shortly after the warning was canceled.

The Newark Star Ledger reports meteorologists from the National Weather Service plan to visit parts of Mercer County on Wednesday to investigate whether a tornado touched down. A survey team will inspect the damage near West Windsor and Lawrenceville to determine if there’s evidence that a twister was responsible or if the damage was caused by straight-line thunderstorm winds. The agency said it expects to announce its findings by 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The storm also caused trees to topple on cars while large branches blocked roads at Lawrence Square Village.

As the sun rose on Wednesday, iced-over cars could be seen damaged by trees.

Frozen, busted windshields after trees toppled during the storm, a possible rare Winter Tornado in New Jersey! @NWS_MountHolly will be out today to make that call but damage is extensive, and it’s freezing cold @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/IFX4MopqsY — Randy Gyllenhaal (@RandyGyllenhaal) February 22, 2023

"I never saw something so raw in front of my eyes just taking all the fences away," Heena Randhawa, a resident, told NBC10. "And that cabinet is heavy."

Randhawa said her glass cabinet was tossed to the ground.

"My son was in the middle of the living room," she said. "So I was just about to grab him. Then I had to hide in the bathroom."

Randhawa recorded video of the aftermath.

"It felt like someone was probably doing construction on the top of the roof and something just fell on top of it. Felt like a loud boom," she said. "This was such a miracle that it came on my balcony footsteps. Thank god no one was hurt."

Officials in Lawrence Township and Hamilton Township closed off Quakerbridge Road to allow crews to clear the streets that led to a condo community.

"Three affected," Lawrence Township Fire Department Director of Emergency Management Jack Oakley said. "They have some structural damage. Some roofs that were ripped off and some windows that were blown out. But 27 units in those three buildings are uninhabitable. They all have power electric because everything's underground."

No injuries were reported.