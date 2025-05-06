First Alert Weather

Tornado touched down in Northampton Co. on Tuesday as severe storms move through

Videos posted to social media helped the National Weather Service confirm that a tornado formed over a neighborhood in Northampton County on May 6

By Emily Rose Grassi

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Northampton County on Tuesday.

Videos posted to social media helped the weather service to verify that the tornado happened near Route 191 just south of Bangor just before 4 p.m. on May 6.

Facebook user Kevin Bradham uploaded a video of his truck with what looked like a tornado in the distance.

For the latest on Tuesday's severe weather, click here.

