The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Northampton County on Tuesday.

Videos posted to social media helped the weather service to verify that the tornado happened near Route 191 just south of Bangor just before 4 p.m. on May 6.

Facebook user Kevin Bradham uploaded a video of his truck with what looked like a tornado in the distance.

