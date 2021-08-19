Tornado Confirmed in Berks County After Powerful Storms

At least one tornado was confirmed during powerful storms that also brought flooding and damaged homes throughout the region Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said Thursday that a tornado touched down in Tilden Township, Berks County, though it did not immediately release more information about its severity.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Wednesday night’s storm brought widespread flooding to some parts of the region. In King of Prussia, cars got stranded underneath a freeway overpass on Gulph Road as they tried to driver through floodwaters.

The poor conditions also prompted water rescues and triggered crashes, and powerful winds ripped parts of the roofs of various homes.

Though the storms moved out of the region overnight, many residents were still dealing with both floodwater and wind damage.